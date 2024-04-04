FREE FULL FIGHT: Marat Grigorian flaunts his lethal power in stellar ONE Championship debut against Ivan Kondratev

Former GLORY Kickboxing world champion Marat Grigorian steps back inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium this Friday.

Grigorian will step back into the main event spotlight at ONE Friday Fights 58 in Bangkok with an opportunity to leave 'The Land of Smiles' as the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion. Standing in his way will be a familiar foe and a former ONE world titleholder, Superbon Singha Mawynn.

But first, the promotion is taking a look back at Grigorian's incredible ONE Championship debut against two-time Russian kickboxing champion Ivan Kondratev.

"Before Armenian powerhouse Marat Grigorian faces longtime rival Superbon for the ONE Interim Featherweight Kickboxing World Title at ONE Friday Fights 58, relive all the chaos from his ONE debut against Russian bruiser Ivan Kondratev!"

Grigorian scored a second-round KO against Kondratev, landing a vicious left hook to the body that sat down his opponent with just over a minute to go in the second round.

Will the Armenian deliver a similar result this Friday inside the Mecca of Muay Thai?

Marat Grigorian is riding high following his ONE 165 knockout of Sitthichai

Marat Grigorian's return to action at ONE Friday Fights 58 won't just be an opportunity to claim his first championship belt under the ONE banner — it'll be a chance for redemption.

In his first meeting with Superbon at the promotion's 10th-anniversary showcase in March 2022, Grigorian came up short against the Thai superstar. Since then, the Armenian earned a noteworthy win against Turkish 'Turbine' Tayfun Ozcan before finishing longtime rival Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong with a brutal combination during their January clash at ONE 165 in Tokyo.

Can Grigorian even the score and take home 26 pounds of ONE gold, or will Superbon go two-up on the kickboxing brute?

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live at watch.onefc.com on Friday, April 5.

