FREE FULL FIGHT: Smilla Sundell retains strawweight Muay Thai throne in all-out war against Allycia Hellen Rodrigues

ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Hurricane’ Smilla Sundell has become one of the most feared strikers in her division after her latest world title bout against Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

The 18-year-old superstar recently took part in the biggest Muay Thai match of her career in Singapore on September 29 at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video.

For someone as young as her to do what she did against Rodrigues, speaks volumes about her incredible work ethic and the expert training she receives at the Fairtex Gym in Thailand.

Like most of her matches, ‘The Hurricane’ came into her second world title defense as fearless as when she first arrived in ONE Championship. Her rival, ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, is by no means an easy task for any fighter but Sundell made it look easy.

At first, it seemed like Rodrigues had the upper hand, pressuring Sundell with some strong and powerful striking combinations in order to debilitate her movements. However, the Swedish champion would have none of it.

Near the end of the first bell, she retaliated with a big left hook to wobble her opposition - a major moment for Sundell which set the tone for her eventual victory at the end of the night.

Since her confidence rose, Smilla then unleashed a total blitzkrieg on Rodrigues, bullying her with straight jabs, elbows, and knees until the Brazilian star, wearied and hurt, put her arms out in defeat in round three.

Re-watch Smilla Sundell retain her strawweight Muay Thai throne in an all-out war against Allycia Hellen Rodrigues below:

Up next for Sundell, after improving her Muay Thai and kickboxing record to four straight wins in ONE, is a potential world title defense rematch against Jackie Buntan, who was originally scheduled to face the Swedish star in last month’s co-main billing.

However, nothing has been set in stone yet. Perhaps Sundell decides to build her resume on the kickboxing rankings, as she’s said before, in an attempt to become a two-sport world champion.