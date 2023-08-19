FREE FULL FIGHT: Stamp outshines Julie Mezabarba in battle of high-level strikers

Before Stamp Fairtex faces No. 2 contender Ham Seo Hee for the ONE interim women’s atomweight world championship at ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29, re-live her easy one-sided performance over Julie Mezabarba at ONE: NextGen.

The Thai superstar promised to exert her dominance over her Brazilian opposition despite Mezabarba’s impressive ONE debut against former world title challenger Mei Yamaguchi in September 2021.

Stamp had, after all, proven she was a threat in the division after avenging her loss to Alyona Rassohyna in the quarter-final of the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix.

Originally scheduled to cross paths against South Korean veteran Ham Seo Hee, Mezabarba filled in for Ham on short notice after she withdrew from the bout due to an injury. Entering the grand prix was a chance of a lifetime that Mezabarba wasn’t going to take for granted.

As such, the two most powerful atomweights duked it out at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on October 29, 2021 with a championship mindset.

At the sound of the bell, Mezabaraba walked in there ready to brawl. Stamp, on the other hand, was incredibly calm and composed, starting with some good low kicks to weaken her opponent.

The Brazilian swung wildly to gain her opponent’s respect, but she was unable to find the target. She closed the distance and went straight to plan B with a takedown attempt, but Stamp broke out and punished Mezabarba with solid punches until the bell.

In the second round, Stamp engaged a lot more profusely than in the first round, beating Mezarbaba at her own game with great backtakes and near-submission finishes.

The fight continued this way until the final bell with Stamp winning her ticket to the grand prix final.

Available now, watch the free full fight between the former two-sport world champion Stamp Fairtex and Julie Mezabarba below:

Stamp Fairtex makes her anticipated return to the ring this Fall to face one of the division’s most dangerous athletes in Ham Seo Hee. Since they were expected to cross paths before, fans are looking forward to finding out the superior fighter.

They are expected to headline ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video, which will be broadcast live and free from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in U.S. Primetime.