FREE FULL FIGHT: Stephen Loman pulls off stunning upset over Brazilian legend Bibiano Fernandes

Filipino rising star Stephen Loman became a serious contender to the bantamweight throne after pulling off the biggest upset of his career.

As a relatively new addition to the ONE roster, nobody expected ‘The Sniper’ Stephen Loman to climb the rankings as fast as he did in the last year and a half. He made quick work of Yusup Saadulaev, a Russian MMA legend in his own right, by TKO in the first round.

A few months later, Loman would top it off with a dominant 3-round performance against Japan’s Shoko Sato in March 2022. During the 15-minute bout, Loman not only proved to be a talented wrestler but also an impressive athlete. He dominated on the ground without getting gassed, tiring out his opponent as he tried to get the finish.

It was on the back of this fight that the Filipino stalwart earned his ticket to fight former No. 2 contender ‘The Flash’ Bibiano Fernandes.

Loman was ferocious from start to end, out-mastering the legendary grappler in his own game on the ground and on the feet. By the final bell, Fernandes looked more worn out and fatigued which ultimately led to Loman winning the contest by unanimous decision.

Watch the FREE full fight below:

Now, Stephen Loman fights again this month to prove he’s next in line for a title shot.

He faces former ONE bantamweight world champion ‘Hands of Stone’ John Lineker in a likely world title eliminator for a shot at reigning divisional king Fabricio Andrade.

They are set to collide on a stacked billing at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on September 29 in Singapore. All eyes will be on this fight as Loman attempts to bring down one of the toughest men in ONE Championship.

All ONE Fight Night events will be broadcast live and for free in North America via Amazon Prime Video.