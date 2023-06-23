Free Full Fight: Superbon’s jaw-dropping head kick KO of Tayfun Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn has done it again. The 32-year-old Thai superstar scored yet another highlight reel head kick knockout. This time, it came against no.5-ranked featherweight kickboxing contender Tayfun ‘Turbine’ Ozcan.

The two went to battle at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video, which took place live on June 9 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Ozcan did very well in the first round, going on the offensive against Superbon as both men had their moments. In the second round, and as ‘Turbine’ was going in for a furious punching combination, Superbon picked his spot and unleashed a head kick on his way out to disengage.

The kick connected right on the jaw and sent Ozcan crashing to the canvas. ‘Turbine’ was out before he hit the ground and the referee had no choice but to call a halt to the contest.

The official finish came at 1:46 of round two.

Not only did Superbon score another massive highlight reel KO. He also took home a $50,000 bonus for his performance.

ONE Championship recently posted the full fight on its official YouTube channel. Check out the fight here:

Fans may recall that Superbon did the exact same thing to Italian-Armenian kickboxing legend Giorgio ‘The Doctor’ Petrosyan back in 2021. The Thai icon launched a counter high kick to his opponent’s head, instantly turning his lights out.

Superbon is getting into the habit of scoring these types of knockouts, so it’s definitely going to be interesting to see what he does next.

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch a replay of ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Amazon Prime Video.

Poll : 0 votes