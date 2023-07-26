FREE FULL FIGHT: Superlek pieces up Tagir Khalilov in Muay Thai masterclass

Muay Thai living legend Superlek Kiatmoo9 stayed true to his word when he promised to end his next match with another knockout.

The reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion finished his third straight match of the year when he faced surging Russian star Tagir Khalilov at ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video.

Just like he explained in his pre-fight interview, Superlek was hunting for the kill. He immediately did just that by completely demolishing Tagir Khalilov for one and a half rounds.

Khalilov, for his part, was tough and stayed in the ring longer than he should have. His efforts to counter strike his opponent came at a punishing cost. By the second minute, his face was already turning into a bloodied mess by the cut he received above his brow.

The punishment didn’t stop there as Superlek searched for that knockout. He unleashed the beast, giving everything he had - from flying knees, to slicing elbows, to body strikes - to make his opponent yelp for mercy.

As Tagir absorbed more and more damage, it became quite apparent from the referee’s vantage point that the fight was seconds from being over.

As soon as Tagir winced away from Superlek’s power strikes, the referee waved off the fight in the second round, saving the Russian from further damage.

Watch the Free Full Fight below:

In the post-fight interview, Superlek made it known he wants ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty next for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

Haggerty has yet to respond to Superlek’s fiery callout but he has since returned to the gym, which means his next opponent has already been penciled in.

Whether that challenger will be Superlek or not, we are indeed experiencing the golden years of Muay Thai. So stay informed with Sportskeeda MMA for all Muay Thai news in ONE Championship.