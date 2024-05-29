FREE FULL FIGHT: Thai firecracker Saemapetch exacts sweet revenge against Rittewada with nasty KO sequence

ONE Championship shared the entire fight footage of Saemapetch Fairtex's second Muay Thai battle with Rittewada Petchyindee.

In November 2021, Saemapetch was riding a two-fight win streak when he was matched against Rittewada for the main event of ONE: NextGen II. The bantamweight Muay Thai fighters battled for five minutes before the Petchyindee affiliate emerged victorious by second-round knockout.

Less than a year later, Saemapetch and Rittewada met for an intriguing rematch at ONE 160 in August 2022. This time around, the Fairtex affiliate returned the favor by securing a second-round knockout win.

ONE Championship recently re-visited Saemapetch vs Rittewada 2 by posting the entire fight on YouTube, which can be seen below.

What's at stake in upcoming barnburner matchup Saemapetch and Nico Carrillo?

On July 5, ONE Championship will return to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, for ONE Fight Night 23. In the main event, Jackie Buntan and Anissa Meksen are scheduled to compete for the inaugural ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world title.

The upcoming event recently added a pivotal contender matchup in the bantamweight Muay Thai division between Saemapetch and Nico Carrillo.

Number one-ranked Carrillo has been unbeatable since making his promotional debut, leading to a 3-0 record, all wins by knockout. 'King of the North' last fought in December 2023, defeating former world champion Nong-O by second-round knockout.

Meanwhile, number four-ranked Saemapetch is coming off an impressive first-round knockout win against Mohamed Younes Rabah. With a win at ONE Fight Night 23, the Fairtex affiliate could steal a title shot from Carrillo, who seems destined to face the winner of Jonathan Haggerty vs Superlek.

ONE Fight Night 23 can be seen live and for free by American and Canadian viewers with an active Prime Video subscription. The July 5 event also features Ok Rae Yoon vs. Alibeg Rasulov (lightweight MMA), Kang Ji Won vs. Kirill Grishenko (heavyweight MMA), and Hiroba Minowa vs. Jeremy Miado (strawweight MMA).