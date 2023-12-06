FREE FULL FIGHT: Thai legend Nong-O Hama decimates Mehdi Zatout in heated matchup

ONE Championship shared the entire fight footage of Nong-O Hama’s second promotional win.

In April 2018, Nong-O made his ONE Championship debut and defeated Fabio Pinca. As a result, the Thai superstar returned six months later to continue building momentum against Mehdi Zatout at ONE: Kingdom of Heroes in October 2018.

Nong-O and Zatout went to war that night, needing all fifteen minutes before a winner was crowned. Once the dust settled, the Thai legend emerged victorious by unanimous decision.

Over five years later, ONE re-posted Nong-O’s impressive win on YouTube with the following caption:

“Before former longtime ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O squares off with #5-ranked contender Nico Carrillo at ONE Friday Fights 46, relive his next-level striking showcase against Algerian veteran Mehdi Zatout in 2018!”

Since defeating Mehdi Zatout, Nong-O Hama has become an all-time great in ONE Championship. In April of this year, the 8x ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion’s 10-0 promotional run was ended due to a first-round knockout loss against Jonathan Haggerty.

What’s next for Nong-O Hama?

At 37 years old, Nong-O Hama must overcome adversity to regain ONE gold, as Muay Thai is considered a young man’s sport. With that said, the former bantamweight Muay Thai king has the skills and desire to silence the doubters.

On December 22, Nong-O returns to action during ONE Friday Fights 46, which features three world title matchups. The Thai superstar will be featured in a non-title bout against the highly-touted Nico Carrillo, who holds a promotional record of 2-0, both wins by KO/TKO.

Carrillo last fought on June 23, when he made a statement by defeating Muangthai PK Saenchai with a second-round knockout.

ONE Friday Fights 46 goes down at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will air live and free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.