FREE FULL FIGHT: Xiong Jing Nan shows pure class in complete domination of judo star Ayaka Miura

Before Xiong Jing Nan graces us with her presence again on September 29 at ONE Fight Night 14, rewatch her clinical performance against world-renowned Judoka Ayaka Miura at ONE: Heavy Hitters.

The Chinese superstar walked into her eighth strawweight world title defense without fear or care in the world. For most champions, it’s a nerve-wracking process to defend the crown but for ‘The Panda,’ it was business as usual.

Her opponent, judo black belt Ayaka Miura, had a reputation for being a finisher in the world of MMA. She liked to trap opponents with her signature “Ayaka Lock,” which is a scarf-hold choke, until completing the submission.

Xiong Jing Nan, however, never put any stock in her talents. ‘The Panda’ would after all rely on her striking acumen to instill fear into her foe - and that’s exactly what she did. The defending champion backed up the Japanese grappler with striking volume that grew more and more intense as the rounds went down.

The end result was Miura looking the worse for wear as the decision went to Xiong Jing Nan.

Rewatch Xiong’s complete domination of Miura at ONE: Heavy Hitters below:

Now, ‘The Panda’ is excited to take on Thai phenom ‘Wondergirl’ Nat Jaroonsak in a unique special rules striking match at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on September 29.

The contest will put more emphasis on the boxing acumen of these two fighters as opposed to MMA, which is a style that makes it more exciting to watch because someone is bound to get knocked out.

All ONE Fight Night events are broadcast live and for free in North America via Amazon Prime Video.