FREE FULL FIGHT: Young Angela Lee shows off grappling dominance in win over Lena Tkhorevska

ONE Championship has shared throwback footage of Angela Lee’s win against Lena Tkhorevska.

Lee made her ONE debut in May 2015. After securing three consecutive first-round submissions, ‘Unstoppable’ was matched up against Tkhorevska at ONE: Spirit of Champions. In the second round, Lee extended her submission streak for a fourth win in 2015.

Over seven years later, ONE re-shared Lee’s fourth promotional win on YouTube, with the caption saying:

“We throw it back to atomweight queen Angela Lee’s slick rear-naked choke submission of Polish star Lena Tkhorevska when they collided in strawweight action in 2015!”

See the video below:

Angela Lee won nine consecutive fights, including seven inside the distance, before suffering her first loss in ONE Championship against rival and ONE women’s strawweight world champion Xiong Jing Nan. However, ‘Unstoppable’ has never lost in the atomweight division.

Lee last fought in September 2022, losing against Xiong in her second bid for the ONE women’s strawweight world title in a trilogy bout. Unfortunately, the six-time atomweight MMA world champion likely won’t be returning to action anytime soon due to the tragic passing of her younger sister, Victoria Lee.

As a result, Angela Lee gave ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong her blessing to utilize an interim throne for the atomweight MMA division.

On September 29, Stamp Fairtex and Ham Seo Hee will go toe-to-toe with the interim world title up for grabs. Stamp is riding a two-fight MMA win streak, while Ham holds a 3-0 promotional record.

Stamp vs. Ham will headline ONE Fight Night 14, which takes place inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore. The event can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.