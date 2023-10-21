FREE FULL FIGHT: Zhang Peimian displays explosive dominance over Torepchi Dongak

ONE Championship shared the entire fight footage of Zhang Peimian’s win against Torepchi Dongak.

‘Fighting Rooster’ made his ONE debut in March 2022, defeating Josh Tonna by second-round knockout. Four months later, the hard-hitting Chinese phenom returned and secured a unanimous decision win against Aslanbek Zikreev.

As a result, Zhang earned a world title shot against Jonathan Di Bella for the vacant ONE strawweight kickboxing world title. After five rounds of action, Di Bella emerged victorious by unanimous decision in the gritty war at ONE 162.

On March 24, ‘Fighting Rooster’ was matched up against Torepchi Dongak at ONE Fight Night 8. The 20-year-old proved once again why he has the potential to be a global superstar, as he dominated Dongak to secure a unanimous decision win.

ONE recently re-posted the entire fight between Zhang and Dongak on YouTuber with the caption:

“Ahead of Chinese fan favorite Zhang Peimian's strawweight kickboxing battle with Portuguese warrior Rui Botelho at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video, relive his incredible performance against Russian star Torepchi Dongak at ONE Fight Night 8!"

On November 3, Zhang Peimian is scheduled under the ONE banner for the fifth time. Standing across from the Chinese phenom will be Rui Botelho, who holds a promotional record of 1-0 in kickboxing.

The winner between the electric strawweights will take a massive step toward earning a world title shot against Jonathan Di Bella.

Zhang vs. Botelho is one of several intriguing matchups scheduled for ONE Fight Night 16, which goes down inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The event featuring two world championship bouts can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.