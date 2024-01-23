"Free speech has to be protected" - Michael Bisping all for Ian Garry "talking sh*t" about Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis' fight at UFC 297

Dricus du Plessis' UFC 297 title-winning triumph over Sean Strickland has drew the criticism of surging welterweight Ian Garry.

According to Michael Bisping, however, despite the backlash that the Irishman himself has received, his trash talk should not be discouraged.

In fact, Bisping invoked the unspoken standard of free speech when it comes to trash-talking during a video on his YouTube channel:

"Listen, free speech has to be protected, right? I'm in support of Ian Garry talking sh*t because why not? Strickland went after him for a long time, and Garry says that he wants to fight Sean Strickland. Okay, so there it is. I mean, they could be your next fight."

Check out Bisping speaking out in support (9:04) of Garry's disparaging comments about the UFC 297 main event below:

In the wake of UFC 297's conclusion, Garry took a swipe at both Strickland and du Plessis, claiming that the pair engaged in a fight defined by sloppy boxing technique.

The Irishman's words may or may not have been influenced by his distaste for 'Tarzan', who previously lobbied several personal insults at him. In particular, Strickland took aim at Garry's wife, referring to her as a "succubus" and sexual predator, among other unflattering names.

Furthermore, the Irishman has expressed a previous interest in facing Strickland inside the octagon. For now, however, 'The Future' is in another division.

He is currently scheduled to face Geoff Neal at UFC 298, which was moved from UFC 299 for reasons that remain undisclosed. However, he could follow his matchup with Neal, if he beats him, with a bout with Strickland at 185 pounds.

UFC 297's headliner was not without controversy

At UFC 297, Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland battled across 25 minutes, with neither man beating the other convincingly. That was reflected in the result, which came via split decision.

While du Plessis was crowned the middleweight champion, some disagreed, including Strickland.

In fact, it is Strickland's opinion that an accidental headbutt resulted in the cut over his eye, which greatly impaired his vision. Even UFC CEO Dana White claimed that he had scored the fight in Strickland's favor.

Regardless, du Plessis is now the champion and is eyeing a matchup with Israel Adesanya at UFC 300.