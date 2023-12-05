"Fresh out of rehab" - Colby Covington and Donald Trump's candid chitchat sparks wild fan reactions 

Colby Covington's recent link-up with Donald Trump has sparked wild fan reactions.

In a video interview released by ESPN MMA, Covington can be seen spending time golfing with Trump in Florida before the former President of the United States told the UFC star that he would be in attendance for his next fight at UFC 296 against Leon Edwards.

Trump said:

"It's going to be a great fight and I'll be there. I'll be there with Dana White. We will make our walk. But I think you're going to do great, champ... He's a much better fighter than a golfer."

After the clip was released online, fans flooded social media with their wild reactions to it. Take a look at some of the best reactions below:

"Colby looks like the nephew fresh out of rehab"

"Both of them will lose this year and next year respectively"

"Bet he has 0 clue who Leon is and pretty sure he thinks Colby was a champ before"

Colby Covington makes bold claim about UFC's relationship with Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev has emerged as one of the most popular fighters in the UFC in recent times. While he is often looked at as the future face of the company, Colby Covington has made a rather bold claim about the Chechen's relationship with the leading MMA promotion.

During a recent interview with Brett Okamoto of ESPN MMA, Covington recalled how the UFC was looking to book him against Chimaev following his March 2022 bout against Jorge Masvidal. Furthermore, 'Chaos' slammed 'Borz' for missing weight ahead of his scheduled fight against Nate Diaz, which caused major problems in the lead-up to UFC 279.

Covington said:

"They [Campbell and White]ewere looking at setting up that fight with that mother******, Khamzat Chimaev but he's unprofessional. He's a clown. He's out there laughing when he's missing weight by 10 pounds, making a fool of this publicly traded, beautiful company of the UFC, making a fool."

He added:

"Laughing while you're ruining their main event pay-per-view. So he's not accountable. He's not someone they can trust in that spotlight. They gave him the easiest fight in the division. The soy boy, the washed up Nate Diaz that shouldn't even be fighting anymore. The guy can't even talk straight, he's not even coherent anymore."

