"Fu**ing crumble as a human being" - Sean Strickland claims Israel Adesanya mentally broke down due to bestiality allegations

Sean Strickland shocked the world when he defeated Israel Adesanya via unanimous decision to capture the middleweight title at UFC 293. 'Tarzan' recently revealed that he believes 'The Last Stylebender' was mentally broken by his allegations of bestiality leading up to the bout.

Speaking to Megan Olivi of ESPN MMA, the middleweight champion stated:

"At some point, we all lose. Do I beat the South African? Yes. I think I beat him. I think I knock him out. I think I bring him into deep waters, but at some point, we all lose. And you could be like Izzy laying in a bathtub with flower petals and you could have an entourage and people following you around, but at some point, someone is going to make fun of you for having s** with your dog and then you're going to f**king crumble as a human being and get a DUI. That's just not me because I'm leveled."

Check out Sean Strickland's comments on Israel Adesanya below (starting at the 0:11 mark):

Strickland captured the middleweight title with a strong performance despite being a heavy underdog counted out by most fans and fighters alike. He will look to defend his belt for the first time when he faces Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297 this weekend.

The UFC reportedly expects Israel Adesanya cageside for Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis

Sean Strickland's upcoming title defense against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297 will mark the first middleweight title bout without Israel Adesanya since UFC 217 in 2017. Despite his absence from the card, the UFC is reportedly expecting 'The Last Stylebender' to be cageside at this weekend's event.

MMA Orbit shared the news, tweeting:

"🚨| Israel Adesanya is expected to be cageside next weekend when Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis compete for the middleweight title. Although not fighting on the card, the UFC reportedly expects him there for promotional purposes. 👀 [per @nzherald ] #UFC297 #UFC #MMA"

Check out the tweet from MMA Orbit below:

While Adesanya lost the title via unanimous decision at UFC 293 and revealed that he would be taking some time away from mixed martial arts, he recently shared that his return to the octagon would come in 2024.

Following the news that he is expected to be cageside for UFC 297, it appears that the two-time middleweight champion remains next in line for a middleweight title opportunity.