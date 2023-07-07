Full fight camp gives Tagir Khalilov unbridled confidence heading into firefight against Superlek

Tagir Khalilov knows he's heading into his next match in ONE Championship with the absolute best arsenal possible.

The Russian star is beaming with confidence heading into his Muay Thai match against ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE Fight Night 12 this July 14 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Although he won't be challenging for Superlek's world title, this isn't the first time that Khalilov is fighting a ONE world champion.

Khalilov faced ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a kickboxing match but fell short via split decision in February 2021.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Khalilov said he faced Rodtang on short notice and nearly took an upset win over the Thai megastar.

Now armed with a full fight camp, 'Samingpri' is confident he can shock the world and snap Superlek's six-fight winning streak in Bangkok.

"I know now that I can compete with the best in the world. I took that fight on short notice, one week before, and still, Rodtang won by split decision. Therefore, I am more than confident in my abilities, especially now when I have been preparing for 2-3 months for this fight."

Khalilov had a rough start to his ONE Championship run, going 0-2 in his first two matches. Nevertheless, he's since bounced back with two first-round finishes against Chorfah Tor Sangtiennoi and Black Panther in his last two matches.

His bout against Superlek is arguably the biggest opportunity he has in his career. A win over Superlek could potentially push Khalilov into a rematch against Rodtang but this time for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.

