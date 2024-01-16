“Full of gratitude” – Liam Nolan pleased to kick off Sky Sports deal in style for UK fans

Liam Nolan hopes to be one of many athletes fighting out of the United Kingdom to make a name for themselves on Sky Sports.

With ONE Championship’s exclusive partnership deal with the region’s leading sports broadcaster starting at ONE Fight Night 18 last Friday, January 12, ‘Lethal’ knew it was a massive opportunity for him to showcase his unique blend of Muay Thai to his set of fans.

That he just did inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, as the lightweight Muay Thai talent took home a well-deserved unanimous decision against ONE debutant Ali Aliev.

After the success of Jonathan Haggerty in the world’s largest martial arts organization in 2023, where he claimed two 26-pound belts, Liam Nolan hopes he can follow suit and fire his way to the top.

At the post-fight press conference, the 26-year-old Londoner said:

“There are so many great fighters. I’m missing a few, and I really shouldn’t, but the UK men are just killing it at the moment. I’m just so happy to be part of it and, yeah, full of gratitude. First Brit on Sky Sports, and I’m just very happy right now.”

Liam Nolan’s victory has positioned himself as a genuine threat to Regian Eersel’s throne

After leaving the global stage with his hand raised for the fourth time, Liam Nolan should have placed himself firmly within Regian Eersel’s radar.

The ONE lightweight Muay Thai and lightweight kickboxing world champion hasn’t competed since his successful title defense against Dmitry Menshikov, but he should be back inside the circle at some point this year.

‘Lethal’ is riding on a two-match winning streak, while other world title favorites Sinsamut Klinmee and Menshikov have tasted success in their past two outings.

