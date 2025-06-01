"Future world champion" - Fans react as Yoenli Hernandez outclasses Kyrone Davis in unanimous decision win

Yoenli Hernandez turned a solid test against Kyrone Davis into a one-sided showcase in the undercard of the Caleb Plant vs. Armando Resendiz card.
He battered Davis from start to finish and announced himself as a serious force in the middleweight division. While he went the full distance for the first time in his career, all three judges scored the bout 100-89 unanimously in his favor.
Check out the X post below:
Several fans took to X to react to Hernandez's win, writing:
"Yoenli Hernandez is a beast. He put a beat down on Kyrone Davis. Scored it 100-89 for Yoenli. He's a future world champion. Great jab, good combos, good footwork, sneaky uppercut. Good defense and a mean streak! Yoenli Hernandez great performance."
"That was an excellent performance from Yoenli Hernandez. He’s going to be a problem."
"Yoenli Hernandez just earned all my respect! A candidate for my new favorite middleweight for real!"
"I don't feel special or intelligent for saying Yoenli Hernandez will be world champ in the next 18 months because of how obvious it is. He's leagues ahead of all other middleweight contenders."
"Yoenli Hernandez looks like he could be the goods! Kyrone Davis did his best, but Yoenli Hernandez was just a bit better! Very heavy-handed and strong! Once he got comfortable, Davis wasn’t able to derail him from gaining momentum."
Check out some of the fan relations below:
Hernandez dropped Davis in the second round with a clean two-punch combo. After that, the Cuban applied non-stop pressure, pushing Davis around with a stiff jab and hammering away with heavy shots to the head and body.
By the middle rounds, it was clear Davis was just trying to survive. He never landed more than eight punches in a round and looked overwhelmed by Hernandez’s pace. With this win, Hernandez improves his professional record to 8-0.