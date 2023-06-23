Gabi Garcia would have lifted that SUV - Jaws drop as Hannah Goldy lookalike goes berserk in the middle of busy traffic

Hannah Goldy hasn't stepped in the cage for nearly a year. Initially, she was an undefeated prospect who broke into the promotion after capturing her fifth consecutive victory, which took place on Season 3 of 'Dana White's Contender Series' (DWCS). Unfortunately for Goldy, her UFC debut wasn't as successful as she'd hoped.

'24K' suffered two losses in her first and second UFC bouts, those defeats coming against Miranda Granger and Diana Belbita respectively. While she bounced back with a submission win over Emily Whitmire, she was on the wrong end of a Molly McCann KO in her most recent bout in July 2022. She hasn't been seen since, but a lookalike of hers has.

Recent Twitter footage has emerged of a woman who bears a striking resemblance to Hannah Goldy. The clip is of an altercation taking place during busy traffic. The woman in the video can be seen striking the driver-side window of an SUV, before climbing onto its hood and cracking the windshield with a stomp.

Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist Hannah Goldy going crazy Hannah Goldy going crazy https://t.co/EFpTq5LvbQ

The entire incident drew countless reactions in the comments section of the tweet, with one fan even joking that Gabi Garcia, one of the most muscled women in MMA, would have lifted the SUV.

The reactions to the tweet are as follows:

"Gaby would have lifted that SUV easily"

True Dak Believer (Blue check ) @native_ace @SpinninBackfist If only she put that much effort into her last fight .. maybe she wouldn’t have gotten knocked out by a 33 year old with no power at all @SpinninBackfist If only she put that much effort into her last fight .. maybe she wouldn’t have gotten knocked out by a 33 year old with no power at all 😂😭😭😭😭😭😭

._. @myoverhandleft @SpinninBackfist she's lucky the Jeep didn't try to teach her how to fly @SpinninBackfist she's lucky the Jeep didn't try to teach her how to fly

Stephen Ewen @Stephen83Ewen @SpinninBackfist When you’re in traffic and the pre workout hits you @SpinninBackfist When you’re in traffic and the pre workout hits you 😂

The incident appears to have taken place in California, but little else is known about it besides it not actually involving Hannah Goldy.

Who is Hannah Goldy fighting next?

A month from now, it will be a year since Hannah Goldy has stepped inside the octagon since her devastating knockout loss to Molly McCann. She hasn't, in fact, been booted from the UFC nor has she officially retired from active MMA competition.

Fans of Goldy will be pleased to know that '24K' will make her octagon return on September 23 at UFC Vegas 79. She will face Mizuki Inoue, who is making her own return after three years away since a loss to new title challenger Amanda Lemos. The bout will be contested at strawweight.

It will be '24K's' first time fighting at 115 pounds since her 2019 win over Kali Robbins on DWCS, a victory that earned her the UFC contract.

