Garry Tonon admits he got ‘rattled’ by Shamil Gasanov’s early onslaught

Garry Tonon had nothing but good things to say about his ONE Fight Night 12 opponent, Shamil Gasanov.

‘The Lion Killer’ earned the eighth win of his mixed martial arts career, scoring a second-round knee bar submission against Gasanov, taking the previously undefeated Russian’s ‘O’ in the process. Following the victory, Tonon admitted that he felt rattled when Gasanov caught him early with an onslaught of strikes and a few well-placed knees on the ground. Tonon said:

"I had a tough time the first round he was holding on really tight. Made it difficult for me to reposition and try to get him back down to the ground but I mean he rattled me too. So you know, to his credit he did great both rounds, you know, but I was able to be victorious today."

Tonon banked a $50,000 bonus from ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong following his stunning second-round submission.

After coming up short in his first ONE featherweight world title bid, Garry Tonon hopes that his win against Shamil Gasanov will be enough to get him back into the world title picture. Currently, reigning titleholder Tang Kai is expected to defend his title against former champion Thanh Le with ‘The Lion Killer’ potentially facing the winner.

Is Tonon the next man in line for a featherweight title shot, or does ‘The Lion Killer’ need another win to secure his spot in line?

If you missed any of the action or just want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 12 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.