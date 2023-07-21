Garry Tonon admits he took a risk in kneebar set-up of Shamil Gasanov: “It is the best way to break somebody”

‘The Lion Killer’ Garry Tonon took a big risk against Shamil Gasanov at ONE Fight Night 12.

Fortunately, the risk paid off and Tonon scored his eighth career win under the ONE Championship banner, handing Shamil Gasanov his first loss. Looking back on his impressive second-round knee bar submission against ‘The Cobra’ at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Tonon revealed that he took a risk setting up the maneuver, but it clearly paid off in the end:

“I usually don't start foot to foot because it gets a little loose,” Tonon said. “Sometimes they can get out. It gives them an opportunity, but it is the best way to break somebody.”

The win was Garry Tonon’s second-straight submission since coming up short in his lone ONE world title opportunity against ex-champion Thanh Le last year. The victory was enough to earn ‘The Lion Killer’ a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong. He also moved one step closer to another potential world title opportunity.

Tonon has also expressed interest in competing against ONE legend and featherweight mainstay, Martin Nguyen. ‘The Situ-Asian’ re-signed with the promotion earlier this month, making a matchup between the two top-five contenders a possibility.

As for Shamil Gasanov, ‘The Cobra’ will go back to the drawing board after suffering his first career loss after winning 13-straight.

If you missed any of the action or just want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 12 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.