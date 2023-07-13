Garry Tonon excited to face ‘tough grappler’ Shamil Gasanov: “It's a cool stylistic matchup”

Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist Garry Tonon expects a tough challenge from Russian Shamil Gasanov, whose grappling skills he said should not be overlooked.

The two top-class featherweight fighters meet in the co-headlining fight for ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video on July 14 in Bangkok. The showdown is one of nine fights on offer at the event happening at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok and is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Heading into the marquee contest, Garry Tonon said he matches up well with Shamil Gasanov, who he said has impressed with his grappling in mixed martial arts.

‘The Lion Killer’ shared to ONE Championship in an interview:

“So, I think it's a cool stylistic matchup to fight somebody who's another really tough grappler. He hasn't been proven in terms of tough grappling in the grappling world, but in the mixed martial arts world, for sure. He's working his way there.”

Garry Tonon won his last match back in January, sending fellow American Johnny Nunez into submission in the opening round with a kimura.

The win jump-started his renewed push for a shot at the ONE featherweight world title now in the possession of Tang Kai of China.

Shamil Gasanov, meanwhile, showcased his submission skills in his winning ONE Championship debut last October, putting on a rear-naked choke on South Korean star Kim Jae Woong in the first round.

Injury derailed his scheduled return earlier this year but he is now up and about and ready to resume his campaign in the featherweight division.

Poll : 0 votes