Garry Tonon excited to have a rematch with Thanh Le if it leads to the gold

Garry Tonon is on an incredible run of form lately, and he doesn’t mind getting one more match in before he takes another crack at the ONE featherweight world title.

The No.2-ranked featherweight contender is coming off an impressive second-round submission win over Shamil Gasanov at ONE Fight Night 12 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

With two straight wins under his belt, one of which was against a ranked opponent, it’s plausible that Tonon could be within arm’s reach of another world title match. If he won’t get his turn at the gold, then Tonon wouldn’t mind facing the only man who beat him in MMA.

Tonon told the South China Morning Post that he has no problems taking on former ONE featherweight world champion Thanh Le if a win leads to his second shot at the division’s throne.

“But again, you know, all of these things are on the list. I can't really you know, like I said, I just I want the title, no doubt. That's obviously number one on the list, but everything else is right there floating around and I'm ready to you know, crush those obstacles and those goals. So, you know, excited to have that rematch whenever they give it to me.”

Tonon was riding a perfect six-fight winning streak when he challenged Le for the ONE featherweight world title in March 2022. Tonon’s grappling plan, however, backfired when Le knocked him out with sickening ground-and-pound for the first-round knockout.

Le has since relinquished the ONE featherweight world title to Tang Kai while Tonon carved two straight wins following the bitter loss.

After a brief stop at submission grappling, Tonon submitted Johnny Nunez this past January then followed it up with a knee bar finish against the no.5 contender Gasanov this past week.