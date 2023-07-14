Garry Tonon expects close quarters battle with Shamil Gasanov: “He can't create distance”

Garry Tonon believes he has Shamil Gasanov all figured out.

The two grappling masters will square off in a high-stakes featherweight matchup at ONE Fight Night 12 this Friday, US primetime, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Tonon, the no.2-ranked featherweight contender, said Gasanov has such a limited striking game that he’ll be forced to close the distance during the match.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Tonon pointed out that Gasanov will eventually try to shoot for submissions once his stand-up game fails him.

“He can't create distance. Creating distance is the antithesis of what you're trying to do when you're grappling. Does he throw punches and kicks and all these things? Yeah, of course. I could get caught with something.”

He added:

“I'm just saying the way he intends to win fights. I don't think he's ever thrown a punch or kick, intending to win the fight by knockout. I think he does it because we're fighting, and he’ll do damage to his opponent. But eventually, he's looking to submit the guy. I think that's his thought process.”

Gasanov, the no.5-ranked featherweight contender, is a natural grappler with nine of his 13 wins coming by way of submission.

Just like his fellow Dagestan fighters, ‘The Cobra’ is an aggressive wrestler who actively shoots for takedowns before ending their fights with either ground strikes or submissions.

Tonon, however, is a master on the ground. A multiple-time BJJ world champion, ‘The Lion Killer’ catapulted to the upper tier of the featherweight division through his crippling submission game.

The American fighter holds a 7-1 MMA record, the entirety of which was fought in ONE Championship, with four of his wins coming by way of submission.

ONE Fight Night 12 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.