Garry Tonon ‘felt really good’ overcoming ‘tough’ first round against Shamil Gasanov 

Garry Tonon looked seemingly close to defeat before he turned things around versus Shamil Gasanov at ONE Fight Night 12 last week.

The former ONE featherweight world title challenger endured a tough opening five minutes, finding it hard to outpace the Dagestani grappler, who was attempting to work his way around 'The Lion Killer's' guard.

The submission grappling expert, to his credit, did well. But another set of knees with his back on the canvas threatened to push the Brazilian jiu-jitsu back into the losing column inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

However, he managed to hang on until the end of the frame. And after the break, he increased his output and needed only 2:26 of the round to draw a tap from his Russian foe.

Following the win, the adrenaline-filled Garry Tonon admitted it was nice to experience a little drama on his way to a win.

He even described securing the comeback win as a 'big part' of why he wanted to pursue a career in martial arts.

'The Lion Killer' told ONE Championship:

“You know, the whole time is a big part of martial arts, and it's a big part of why I got involved in martial arts. So it felt really good to me to have a tough time in the first round and then come out swinging the second round and still be aggressive and still come out like I wanted to win that fight.”

Though he enjoyed how he had to snatch a win from the jaws of defeat, the American BJJ superstar knows he has to fix his flaws before he takes on tougher challengers in the featherweight division.

After all, the outcome could have been contrasting for Garry Tonon against a different opponent.

