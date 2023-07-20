Garry Tonon would have liked a cleaner victory over Shamil Gasanov: “That's the name of the game”

As Garry Tonon has gotten older, he’s prioritized taking the least amount of damage when fighting. And although he didn’t come out of his last fight unscathed, he’s grateful to have captured the win despite his best efforts.

The American superstar is fresh off an outstanding victory against Dagestani MMA star Shamil Gasanov at ONE Fight Night 12: Superlek vs. Khalilov on Prime Video. As a result, he’s back in the world title picture right under Thanh Le at No. 2 in the featherweight rankings.

No one could’ve predicted a first-round stoppage against Gasanov, who was long touted as the toughest grappler in the division, would ever play out as it did last Friday. This means Tonon’s victory just feels that much sweeter.

But despite improving his resume to 8-1, he admits that his performance was less than perfect. Speaking to SCMP MMA at the post-event interviews with a white bandage taped on the side of his head, Tonon said:

“Oh, absolutely, man. Absolutely. You know, of course, like, you know, in some in some regards like of course I would have wished that it was cleaner victory and you know you go out there and you just beat the crap out of the guy. I think that's what we all hope as fighters, I think, at least any of the same ones anyway. That's what we hoped for, you know, try to keep my head as safe as possible. But you know, that's the name of the game.”

Catch the interview below:

Learning from this experience, Garry Tonon hopes he can fix a few glitches to his game before fighting either Thanh Le or Martin Nguyen that will lead to a shot at the ONE featherweight world title against Tang Kai.

Stay informed with Sportskeeda MMA for any future updates on Garry Tonon’s next opponent.