Garry Tonon looks to book world title shot with win over Shamil Gasanov

No.2 featherweight contender Garry Tonon looks to book a world title shot with a scintillating finish against Dagestani prodigy Shamil Gasanov at ONE Fight Night 12. The blockbuster matchup has grappling fans around the world in a frenzy as two different schools of grappling collide in the ONE Championship circle.

Tonon is coming off a strong first-round victory following a devastating knockout loss to former featherweight champion Thanh Le at ONE: Lights Out. The loss had a profound impact on Tonon, and Gasanov's callout in October pushed him to work harder than ever to regain his position in the world title picture.

Excited by the prospect of shutting down one of the most hyped-up prospects in MMA, Tonon shared his thoughts about the explosive matchup on his Instagram account with the following caption:

“ONEfightnight12 #Thailand coming up soon! July 14th night stateside July 15th morning in Asia! Will the Dominant Dagestani Shamil Gasanov be my Demise? Will I return to out wrestle the Russian and secure my next title shot? Find out next time on Dragon Ball Z! @onechampionship.”

Check out the post below:

Garry Tonon returns to action with an impressive list of accomplishments under his belt. For one, he’s got years of experience competing at the highest level, winning medals at the ADCC World Championships and the IBJJF World Championships, among a few.

After taking on the jiu-jitsu world during his formative years, eventually his interest turned to MMA. He began his career only five years ago and has been a menace in the featherweight division ever since. Although he meets Dagestani star Shamil Gasanov under an MMA ruleset, this fight will likely take place on the mats.

ONE Fight Night 12: Kryklia vs. Xhaja will take place inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. North American fight fans can watch the event live and for free with an Amazon Prime Video subscription on July 14.

