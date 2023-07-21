Garry Tonon proud to “overcome adversity” in crazy submission win over Shamil Gasanov

Garry Tonon knew it was do-or-die for him when he headed towards his matchup with Shamil Gasanov at ONE Fight Night 12.

The American superstar had experienced an array of hurdles before facing the Dagestani prospect on July 14. For some context, Tonon suffered unpleasant back-to-back defeats across two major disciplines, as he tried to climb his way back into contention.

It could have been just another case of bad luck for ‘The Lion Killer', but Tonon knew that luck had nothing to do with it. He knew mistakes were being made. Against Thanh Le for instance, he absorbed unnecessary damage during their world title bout that ultimately cost him victory last year.

As you know, each fighter has their own battles to overcome. Tonon faced another against Gasanov in the early onset of their featherweight bout, but then he turned the tables on his opponent and won the match by submission.

Tonon shared to SCMP MMA:

“We're fighting of course, I'm going to take some damage sometimes and you know, I was saying this in one of the previous interviews that you know, a part of this, a part of getting involved in martial arts is learning how to defend yourself and get in being able to work through tough times and then and then come back and you know, be able to be dominant after that and be able to overcome adversity. And I got to show that in this fight.”

Watch the interview below:

In light of Tonon’s recent win, the BJJ superstar might have earned his ticket to an interim world title bout. But in his way stands No.1-ranked featherweight contender and former divisional king Thanh Le and No.4-ranked contender Martin Nguyen.

Recently, ‘The Lion Killer’ made calls to fight Nguyen or Tang Kai for the belt which Thanh Le isn’t too pleased about. The Vietnamese-American striker believes he’s got first dibs for the belt since his rematch against the reigning world champion, Tang Kai, fell through this year.

So, will Tonon fight Nguyen for an interim world title or will their matchup be one of sudden death in order to fight Thanh Le for a chance at featherweight gold?

Stay informed with Sportskeeda MMA for all future updates on Garry Tonon’s next matchup.