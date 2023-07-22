Garry Tonon recounts smiling before cranking nasty kneebar attempt on Shamil Gasanov

Garry Tonon couldn’t help but smile as he locked in a vicious kneebar on ONE Fight Night 12 opponent Shamil Gasanov.

‘The Lion Killer’ added another impressive finish to his resume, scoring a second-round submission to move to 8-1 in his mixed martial arts career. Looking back on the highlight-reel-worthy performance, Garry Tonon revealed that he had a big smile on his face once he knew Shamil Gasanov had only two choices – tap or snap.

He said in his post-event press conference:

“It kind of made me smile because I knew there's no way that like that was gonna have any effect getting out you know, and I got a smile that he looked at me but he was not smiling... And then I switched.”

Catch the interview below:

Garry Tonon’s win inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium got him one step closer to another shot at the ONE featherweight world championship, currently held by Chinese standout Tang Kai. ‘The Lion Killer’ also has his sights set on a long-awaited clash with former two-division ONE world champion Martin Nguyen.

‘The Situ-Asian’ re-signed with the promotion earlier this month, getting the attention of Garry Tonon, who is chomping at the bit to step inside the circle with the ONE legend.

