Garry Tonon says fighting off Shamil Gasanov’s aggression was a testament to his grit

American BJJ icon Garry ‘The Lion Killer’ Tonon is back with another win streak, following an inspiring come-from-behind victory in his last fight against the previously unbeaten Shamil ‘The Cobra’ Gasanov.

Tonon and Gasanov locked horns at ONE Fight Night 12: Superlek vs. Khalilov on Prime Video, with the 31-year-old taking home a second-round submission via heel hook, and a cool $50,000 performance bonus for his efforts.

It was a fantastic performance for ‘The Lion Killer’, who says his confidence is now at an all-time high after failing in his first attempt at ONE gold a year ago.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, he talked about what the Gasanov victory has done for his self-esteem.

‘The Lion Killer’ said:

“Definitely. You know, it's a good bid for your confidence and also, you know, just shows your heart and your character and, you know, I think I showed that out there tonight.”

Tonon challenged for the ONE featherweight world title against then-champion Thanh Le at ONE 157 in March of 2022. Unfortunately, he was knocked out in under a minute and didn’t get off any meaningful offense.

It’s a win that Tonon definitely wants back at some point, and if he continues to look as good as he did against Gasanov, it will only be a matter of time before he’s back at the top competing for the belt again.

Meanwhile, fans in the United States and Canada can catch Tonon’s impressive submission victory over Gasanov at ONE Fight Night 12 via replay on Amazon Prime Video.