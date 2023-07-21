Dagestani fighters, for years, seemed to have this terrifying mystique around them. That was until Garry Tonon found a crack in that aura.

Tonon faced one of the best fighters from the Russian republic, Shamil Gasanov at ONE Fight Night 12 this past week at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Although Gasanov dictated the match’s pace early on, Tonon found a way to bring the fight to the ground and submit ‘The Cobra’ with a horrifying knee bar in the second round.

Following his win, Tonon told South China Morning Post that he found a way to crack the Dagestani code that has puzzled MMA for a few years now.

“I don't think there's any getting around it. You know, he's getting away from these guys. You know, they're gonna find a way to get a hold of you. And when they do, you got to submit them.”

Gasanov was indeed a terrifying presence the moment he got between the ropes at ONE Fight Night 12. The 27-year-old was the no.5-ranked featherweight contender in ONE Championship and was a perfect 13-0 his entire career.

Using his overwhelming wrestling style, Gasanov controlled the match throughout the first and battered Tonon with strikes on the feet and in the clinch.

Tonon, however, turned the tables in the second round when he used Gasanov’s strength to his advantage.

After he was pinned to the corner, Tonon rolled into a leg lock position before slapping in a nasty knee bar that forced Gasanov to tap.

Tonon chalked up his second straight win and maintained his position as the no.2-ranked featherweight contender in ONE Championship. Now at an impressive 8-1, Tonon may be just another win away from a shot at the ONE featherweight world title.