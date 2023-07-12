Garry Tonon says grappling will always come natural to him in MMA: “That's my wheelhouse”

Garry Tonon will always fall back on his grappling skills, especially when things get a little dicey inside the Circle.

Tonon is one of the most decorated Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioners in the world, capturing titles at ADCC, IBJJF World, and the Pan American championship. Now, ‘The Lion Killer’ has his sights set on becoming a ONE world champion. To do that, he will first need to go through undefeated Dagestani wrestling standout Shamil Gasanov.

The two men will battle it out inside Bangkok’s legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium this Friday night as ONE returns to the iconic venue for ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video.

Since making his transition from submission grappling to mixed martial arts, Garry Tonon has thrived, leaning on his BJJ skills to amass an impressive 7-1 record with a stunning 86% finish rate. Speaking with the promotion mere hours before his return to the ring, ‘The Lion Killer’ revealed that he will always attempt to utilize his grappling game in a fight, especially when things begin to look a little dire:

“When things get dicey, are you going to see me try to grapple people? Of course. It's just going to be nature for me. But I don't think that's a bad thing. That's my wheelhouse.”

Tonon will need to be on his game this Friday night as he faces a battle-tested grappler with a 13-0 record and the drive needed to become a ONE world champion. Shamil Gasanov impressed fans in his promotional debut earlier this year, scoring a first-round finish against Kim Jae Woong at ONE on Prime Video 3.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 12 live and for free in U.S. primetime on July 14.

