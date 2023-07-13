Garry Tonon says he’s gained ‘super valuable’ experience in his loss to Thanh Le

Garry Tonon isn’t one to sulk despite missing out on a career-changing opportunity.

The American submission machine was on an unprecedented high when he challenged Thanh Le for the ONE featherweight world title back in March 2022.

Tonon was on a perfect six-fight run in his MMA career, but Le had other plans. The then-featherweight king used his superior striking and knocked Tonon out to retain the gold at ONE: Lights Out in Singapore.

More than a year since that disappointing loss, Tonon got back in the win column and now looks to return to world title contention.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Tonon said he was glad that he was able to face such adversity early on in his MMA career. ‘The Lion Killer’ added he’s gained so much insight from the defeat that he feels he’s in a better headspace now.

“So to be able to have that adversity — and not just a loss, a very dramatic one, very similar to the dramatic way that I put away Nunez, a pretty quick knockout that I suffered. And then be able to come back and compete successfully. It does something for your confidence.”

He added:

“There's still something that's always going to be a little shaken by the fact that you have that loss, but the experience that someone gains from going through something and eventually overcoming it is super, super valuable.”

Tonon made the most of what he learned from his match against Le and promptly bounced back with a first-round submission win over Johnny Nunez in his succeeding MMA match this past January.

The no.2-ranked featherweight contender now has a chance to return to world title contention if he gets past his next test in ONE Championship.

Tonon will face undefeated Russian star Shamil Gasanov, the no.5 featherweight contender, at ONE Fight Night 12 this Friday, US primetime, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

ONE Fight Night 12 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

