Garry Tonon says he learns a lot from handling high-pressure fighters like Shamil Gasanov

Top featherweight contender Garry Tonon says he constantly learns new things about himself when handling high-pressure fighters like Shamil Gasanov.

The American superstar is fresh off an incredible come-from-behind victory at ONE Fight Night 12: Superlek vs. Khalilov, which took place inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand on July 14.

In an absolute banger of a fight, he defeated highly touted Dagestani wrestler Shamil Gasanov with a rapid heel-hook submission in the very first round. Tonon’s shocking upset automatically regained public favor after letting them down with two poor performances last year.

Upon reflection, Tonon has given credit to both adversity and the quality of opponents as the motivating factors to his success. But if it were up to him, he hopes he doesn’t have to continue proving people wrong.

He told SCMP MMA at the post-event interview:

“Hopefully, I don't have to do it every single fight but you know, having a couple of fights like that isn't the worst thing in the world.”

Watch the interview below:

Speaking of pressure fighters, former two-division world champion Martin Nguyen is interested in fighting Tonon for an interim belt.

Since his contract has been renewed with ONE Championship, the Vietnamese-Australian fighter has been vocal about fighting the winner of Tonon vs. Gasanov after pulling a comeback victory of his own this past February.

However, there’s another person interested in fighting for the interim belt and that is No.1-ranked contender Thanh Le. But no matter which fight is next for Garry Tonon, one thing is for certain – they’re all going to be blockbuster hits.

ONE Fight Night 12 is available via replay on Amazon Prime Video.