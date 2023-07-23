Garry Tonon says he predicted Shamil Gasanov’s top-heavy style and prepared for counters

Garry Tonon has a lot of respect for Shamil Gasanov’s game and knew he could find himself in a precarious position against the highly touted Russian prospect during their ONE Fight Night 12 showdown.

‘The Lion Killer’ added another stellar victory to his illustrious resume, moving to 8-1 in mixed martial arts after dominating the world of BJJ for years. Garry Tonon scored a second-round submission victory over Shamil Gasanov with a slick kneebar. But heading into the bout, Tonon knew his opponent had the skills to potentially plant him on the mat during their clash inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Tonon said in a post-fight interview:

“In this case, I was highly [respectful] of Shamil’s grappling game and I very much saw situations that were definitely going to occur in this fight where he could be in top positions."

With the loss, Shamil Gasanov dropped to 13-1, but still finds himself as the No.5-ranked fighter in the featherweight division, leaving the door open for title contention with one big win in the weight class.

Tonon, on the other hand, is sitting firmly in the No.2 spot in the rankings and could very well be in line for another shot at the featherweight world title, once reigning champion Tang Kai settles some business with the man he initially took the strap from, Thanh Le. Until then, ‘The Lion Killer’ also has his sights set on a potential scrap with ONE Championship legend Martin Nguyen.

