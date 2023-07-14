Garry Tonon says Shamil Gasanov fight will determine the ‘best grappler in mixed martial arts’

'The Lion Killer,' Garry Tonon, believes that his upcoming fight against undefeated Russian prospect Shamil Gasanov will determine the ultimate grappler in the realm of mixed martial arts.

ONE Championship returns to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium this Friday night for another loaded night of action. ONE Fight Night 12 will feature a high-stakes co-main event clash between two top-five featherweight contenders determined to one day strap 26 pounds of gold around their waist.

Garry Tonon, a decorated BJJ specialist with a solid 7-1 record in MMA will square off with 13-0 Dagestani wrestling standout Shamil Gasanov.

Speaking with the promotion, ‘The Lion Killer’ showed respect to his opponent for the call out and suggested that his bout with Gasanov will establish one of them as the best grappler in the sport.

“So I respect it. He really genuinely does want to be known as the best grappler in mixed martial arts,” Tonon said. “That's what he's saying when he calls me out. So, you know, a lot of respect to that.”

Garry Tonon’s lone loss inside the Circle came against then-ONE world champion Thanh Le. Since then, ‘The Lion Killer’ has been chomping at the bit to get another crack at ONE gold. His first-round submission win over Johnny Nunez in January was certainly a step in the right direction. Tonon believes a solid W over Shamil Gasanov could be just what he needs to push him back into title contention.

Will Garry Tonon secure another impressive win at ONE Fight Night 12, or will Shamil Gasanov continue his impressive undefeated run en route to his own title opportunity?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 12 live and for free in U.S. primetime on July 14.

