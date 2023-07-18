Garry Tonon says he showed recipe to beat Russian wrestlers after tapping Shamil Gasanov 

‘The Lion Killer’ Garry Tonon believes he has exposed the blueprint to beating some of the most dangerous Dagestani wrestlers.

Tonon, a highly decorated BJJ specialist, scored his eighth career win in mixed martial arts, submitting previously undefeated Russian standout Shamil Gasanov at ONE Fight Night 12. ‘The Lion Killer’ stepped into the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok for a highly anticipated co-main event with serious featherweight world title implications.

Just under the halfway point of round two, Garry Tonon dove for Gasanov’s leg and managed to lock in a vicious knee bar, forcing Gasanov to tap out. Following the contest, Tonon suggested that he had unlocked the recipe for defeating Russian fighters.

“Look at Shamil he's undefeated. I gave him his very first loss,” Tonon said in a post-fight interview. “I made history tonight. Be one of the first guys to really finish one of these Russian fighters. So I just showed you the recipe right there. You got to submit them.”

Garry Tonon hands Shamil Gasanov his first pro MMA loss with a nasty kneebar!



Tune in to Prime Video NOW to catch the rest of ONE Fight Night 12!



#ONEFightNight12 | Live Now

Watch Live on Prime amazon.com/ofn12

With the win, Garry Tonon moved to 8-1, his lone loss coming against former ONE featherweight world champion Thanh Le. With back-to-back finishes since the defeat, ‘The Lion Killer’ could very well be back at the front of the line for another crack at 26 pounds of gold.

Shamil Gasanov saw his undefeated streak end, moving to 13-1 in his career and 1-1 under the ONE Championship banner.

If you missed any of the action or just want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 12 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.