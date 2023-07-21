Garry Tonon says world title is his number one goal: “It makes the biggest difference”

No.2-ranked contender Garry Tonon knows there’s nothing sweeter than competing for MMA gold, and his past two performances are a clear sign of his intentions on the global stage of ONE Championship.

The former ONE featherweight world title contender has kept himself busy this year, coming out victorious with two back-to-back submission wins over Johnny Nunez and Shamil Gasanov this past six months.

His win over Gasanov, a come-from-behind submission win at ONE Fight Night 12 last week, has given him plenty of belief and confidence that he’s ready for another five-round date for the 26-pound gold.

Garry Tonon had this to say to ONE Championship on why a world title fight is all that matters to him now:

“Yeah, man. Of course, I want to fight for the championship. Again, I think that that always makes the biggest difference. [It] makes the biggest difference in fame and all these sorts of things.”

When he first arrived at the Singapore-based promotion in 2017, ‘The Lion Killer’ racked up a 6-0 streak on his way to a date against then-featherweight king Thanh Le at ONE: Lights Out in May last year.

However, his world title mission ended in less than a minute as the American-Vietnamese superstar put him to sleep in 56 seconds.

Back on a winning run now, Garry Tonon hopes to draw a date against kingpin Tang Kai when he returns or hypothetically take on Martin Nguyen for an interim divisional strap.

Relive 'The Lion Killer's' win at ONE Fight Night 12 via replay on Amazon Prime Video, available to fans in the United States and Canada.