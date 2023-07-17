Garry Tonon on tough Shamil Gasanov fight: “I was getting the crap kicked out of me”

At ONE Fight Night 12, Garry Tonon produced his most impressive victory to date inside the circle by submitting Shamil Gasanov.

A former ONE featherweight world championship title contender, Tonon made the transition into MMA under the ONE banner as one of the most decorated submission grapplers in the world.

Looking to get back into title contention after suffering the first defeat of his career to then-champion, Thanh Le, back in March of last year, Tonon has since produced back-to-back wins.

In a high stakes match-up for the lightweight division, the submission specialist faced the undefeated Russian contender Shamil Gasanov and proved that he is far more than just a jiu-jitsu ace.

Coming through adversity in the first round, Tonon handed his opponent the first loss of his career via a signature kneebar submission that made him a feared competitor in submission grappling.

In his post-fight interview, Garry Tonon reflected on the fight and his performance:

“Yeah, yeah. So walking you up to that moment while I was getting the crap kicked out of me with with knees to the face for most of the fight. Now but you know, first round was a little rough, but I you know, I came back I got you know, got back behind him. I had a tough time making anything happen.”

With his win, Tonon then called out the former champion of the division Martin Nguyen for an interim title fight after the champion Tang Kai recently pulled out of his rematch with Thanh Le due to an injury.

ONE Fight Night 12 is available to watch back in its entirety via free event replay on Prime Video for North American viewers.