Garry Tonon understands why Shamil Gasanov did not tap to his kneebar right away

American fighter Garry Tonon said he understood why Shamil Gasanov did not immediately tap out when he employed a kneebar in their mixed martial arts showdown last week, saying at the onset the full brunt of the move was not yet in effect.

‘The Lion Killer’ sent ‘The Cobra’ to a second-round submission defeat in their clash at ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video on July 14 in Bangkok.

31-year-old Garry Tonon was methodical in fashioning out the impressive victory, effectively setting up a kneebar finish that eventually proved too hard to bear for Shamil Gasanov.

Following the win, the Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace shared to the South China Morning Post what went down as he moved for the submission, saying:

“So initially, when I locked it up, it appeared as though he wasn't interested in tapping. But it hadn't gotten to the point where we're at a full break yet. It's basically at full extension. So I could understand not tapping and full extension.”

Check out the interview below:

The win was the second straight for Garry Tonon, padding his push for another run at a world title shot.

He first vied for the featherweight world title in March last year. But he fell short with a knockout loss in the opening round at the hands of then-world champion Thanh Le.

Garry Tonon is currently the No. 2-ranked contender in the featherweight division, which is now ruled by Tang Kai of China.

