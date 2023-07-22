Garry Tonon is “very happy” with himself after ending Shamil Gasanov’s perfect 13-0 record

‘The Lion Killer’ Garry Tonon was happy to leave Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with his hand raised following a spectacular performance at ONE Fight Night 12 earlier this month.

Tonon returned to the ring and delivered another iconic performance in Thailand’s renowned venue, taking the ‘O’ of Russian standout Shamil Gasanov and adding another mark in the win column for himself. ‘The Lion Killer’ moved to 8-1 in his MMA career with back-to-back submission victories in his last two outings. Speaking about his victory in a post-fight interview, Tonon said:

“I'm very happy with myself. Because you know, man fighting like, it's nice to just beat somebody up, you know, and then walk away victorious.”

Catch the interview below:

Suffering his first career loss, Shamil Gasanov will go back to the drawing board in hopes of reascending the ladder of the featherweight division. Meanwhile, Garry Tonon has positioned himself perfectly for another ONE world title opportunity. Before that happens, ‘The Lion Killer’ may have to contend with the division’s No.3-ranked contender and former world champion, Martin Nguyen.

As the promotion’s first-ever two-division titleholder, Martin Nguyen would make for a great addition to Garry Tonon’s hit list and also guarantee him another crack at 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold.

Is Tonon vs. Nguyen the fight to make, or do you believe ‘The Lion Killer’ has done enough to earn a title opportunity?

If you missed any of the action or just want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 12 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.