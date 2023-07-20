Garry Tonon wants to follow in Martin Nguyen’s footsteps and win belts in two divisions

‘The Lion Killer’ Garry Tonon hopes to follow in the footsteps of ONE Championship legend Martin Nguyen by capturing two world titles in two different divisions.

Tonon took a big step towards earning another opportunity at the ONE featherweight world title at ONE Fight Night 12, scoring a brilliant second-round submission against previously undefeated Russian prospect Shamil Gasanov.

With the victory, Tonon moved to 8-1 and now has back-to-back finishes under his belt. Should the victory earn him another crack at featherweight gold, Tonon hopes that is just the first step toward achieving immortality, just as Martin Nguyen did years before:

“Let's knock these pins down in this division, and then let's go fight for a championship in the weight class up,” Tonon said in a post-fight interview. “So I love to do with Martin Nguyen style and win two divisions in this in this organization that'd be great.”

Nguyen is the first man to hold world titles in two different divisions in the Singapore-based organization. Today, some of ONE’s biggest and brightest stars have accomplished the task, including Aung La N Sang, Reinier de Ridder, and Anatoly Malykhin. Needless to say, if Garry Tonon achieves his goal, he will be in good company.

Ironically, there is the possibility that Tonon’s journey to two-division glory could go directly through Martin Nguyen after ‘The Situ-Asian’ announced his re-signing with the promotion. Despite hitting a rough patch in recent years, Nguyen is still clinging onto the No. 4 spot in the featherweight division, making him a roadblock for fighters looking to secure a shot at the division’s 26 pounds of gold.

If you missed any of the action or just want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 12 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.