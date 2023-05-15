Gegard Mousasi says Roberto Soldic is the heaviest puncher he’s faced

Gegard Mousasi has fought some of the most ferocious strikers in the history of mixed martial arts, but there is one person he believes has the nastiest hands in the sport.

Despite only facing him in the controlled environment of sparring sessions, the Dutch veteran revealed that ONE Championship star Roberto Soldic is the one man that truly packs a world-ending punch.

In an interview with talkSPORT, Mousasi said that Soldic has been blessed with tremendous power and it’s a scary sight to see him bludgeon anyone inside the cage.

Though he's faced terrifying names such as Dan Henderson, Mark Hunt, and Lyoto Machida, Mousasi said it was Soldic who was fully capable of hurting him:

“The biggest puncher, I will give it to Roberto Soldic. He was the double champion in KSW and now he’s fighting in ONE Championship,” said Gegard Mousasi.

He added:

“He went slow with me but when he hits you, you feel the punch. He’s a naturally gifted heavy puncher, I haven’t seen anybody like that.”

Soldic is arguably the most dangerous striker to ever come out of Croatia since the legendary Mirko Cro Cop terrorized PRIDE in the early 2000s. Coincidentally, Cro Cop served as Soldic’s friend and mentor during the star’s two-division title reign in KSW.

‘Robocop’ is an overwhelming striker who can end fights as quickly as he wants. The Croatian sensation has 20 wins in his professional career with 17 of those victories coming by way of vicious knockout.

The 28-year-old recently made his United States debut with ONE Championship at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video, where he was knocked out by former ONE welterweight world champion Zebaztian Kadestam.

