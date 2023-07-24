George Kambosos Jr. addresses Maxi Hughes scorecard controversy, admits 117-111 was 'too far off'

George Kambosos Jr. has addressed the controversy surrounding the scorecards of his fight against Maxi Hughes.

Coming off two consecutive losses against Devin Haney, the Australian returned to the squared circle in an IBF title eliminator matchup against Maxi Hughes this past weekend. While Kambosos Jr. was the favorite going into the bout, Hughes proved that he wasn't just a pushover.

Interestingly, it was Maxi Hughes who looked more comfortable inside the ring, and he was seen getting the better of George Kambosos Jr. in tight exchanges. However, the bout ended up being scored in favor of the Australian 114-114, 117-111, and 115-113.

Since then, there has been a major outburst on social media, with many fans and boxing pugilists specifically against judge Josef Mason who scored the bout 117-111 in favor of Kambosos Jr.

Addressing the same via his Instagram stories, the former unified lightweight champion has claimed that despite the scores put up by Josef Mason, he believes that he won the bout. Kambosos Jr. said:

"Do yourself a favour and mute that biased commentary & rewatch the fight! And then tell me exactly what you think as many people have gone back, done that and seen the decision was fair and correct. Yes I think 117/111 was to far off for a scorecard but I don't control the judges view and the affective aggression they are seeing but an 8/4 7/5 decision our way was right."

Maxi Hughes claims he should have had his hand raised against George Kambosos Jr.

As one would assume, Maxi Hughes wasn't very happy with the decision of his fight against George Kambosos Jr. Speaking of the same during the post-fight interview, Hughes spoke about how he was looked over coming into this fight. He mentioned that he came in and put on a great performance despite this.

While claiming that he should have gotten his hand raised, Maxi Hughes said:

"It was a bit of a kick in the boll**ks....Now I feel pretty stupid standing here in a cowboy hat. I'm absolutely devastated. Nobody knew who I was...I wasn't supposed to be in George's league. I came and I showed. I should have had my hand raised but I don't want to take George's moment."

Catch his comments in the video below (2:35):