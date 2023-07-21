George Kambosos vs Maxi Hughes weigh in results - How much do the headliners officially weigh heading into title eliminator? 

George Kambosos vs Maxi Hughes is official as both boxers successfully made weight ahded of their title eliminator, which is scheduled to take place tomorrow night.

After the weigh-in, they had an intense staredown as there is a lot at stake for their respective aspirations in a talent-rich lightweight division. The Australian weighed in at 134.6lbs, while the reigning IBO lightweight champion weighed in at 134.7lbs

Kambosos is on a quest to regain his lightweight titles, which he lost to Devin Haney last year. He has an opportuntiy to bounce back from his back-to-back losses to Haney. But at the same time, he is also taking a risk because Hughes can insert his name in the title mix at his expense should he earn a decisive win in what many would consider an upset.

The Englishman is currently riding a 7-fight winning streak that includes back-to-back IBO lightweight title defenses. It will be interesting to see what transpires as George Kambosos vs Maxi Hughes can either see the Australian snap his losing skid or if Englishman earning the upset win and possibly becoming a bigger star in the sport.

George Kambosos vs Maxi Hughes: Hughes intends to pull off an upset

Despite the oddsmaker backing Georges Kambosos in tomorrow night's lightweight main event, Maxi Hughes intends to pull off an upset.

According to Caesars Sportsbook, Hughes is currently listed as a +290 undergo, while Kambosos is listed as a -370 favorite. While speaking to Top Rank Boxing, the reigning IBO lightweight champion mentioned that he isn't too bothered by the odds for the main event, saying:

"I've had me tough times in boxing, but I've shown a lot of mental strength and got through to this point. I've earned my right to be on this stage as main event. I'm here on merit."