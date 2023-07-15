Georges St-Pierre urges former opponent to compete on UFC Fight Pass Invitational card, offers to train him 

Georges St-Pierre is set to make his anticipated return to action in a grappling-only event at a UFC Fight Pass Invitational event in December. While the former two-division champion hasn't confirmed an opponent yet, it seems he is keen to bring one of his former rivals on board for the event.

According to reports, St-Pierre recently got in touch with Michael Bisping and urged the former middleweight champion to compete on the UFC Fight Pass Invitational card in December. Furthermore, 'Rush' has also extended an offer to help him train alongside famed jiu-jitsu coach John Danaher in Austin, Texas.

Bisping confirmed the news in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel and claimed that he is seriously considering the offer. Popular MMA-based Twitter handle @mma_orbit summarized the video and tweeted:

"Michael Bisping says that Georges St. Pierre has asked him to compete on the Fight Pass Invitational card he is grappling on in December (NOT against GSP). GSP has offered to help train Bisping alongside John Danaher at his gym in Austin, Texas. Bisping says he’s considering the offer. [per Bisping’s YT channel]."

Georges St-Pierre last faced Michael Bisping in a middleweight title fight at UFC 217 in 2017. Marking his return to action after four years away, 'Rush' emerged victorious via third-round submission to become the fourth two-division champion in promotional history.

Georges St-Pierre on still feeling nervous before his comeback grappling match

Georges St-Pierre is undoubtedly among the greatest mixed martial artists ever and the former two-division UFC champion is widely considered to be the greatest welterweight in UFC history. He also held the record for the most title bout wins and the second-longest combined title streak in promotional history.

Regardless, St-Pierre made no secret about loving to train MMA but despised having to fight. 'Rush' has been vocal about the emotions he went through before his fights and it seems St-Pierre is preparing to face those same emotions before his comeback grappling fight.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Georges St-Pierre opened up about feeling nervous before his first fight since 2017. St-Pierre claimed that while he's more mentally prepared now, he intends to embrace his emotions, saying:

"I think I will have the nerves, I will be stressed. And, I like it because that's when I perform at my best and I need it. Might not be as bad as when I was fighting in mixed martial arts because when I was fighting, being champion, being the best was my number one priority."

