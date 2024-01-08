“Get another shot at the GOAT” – Danny Kingad says win over Yuya Wakamatsu should earn him rematch vs. Demetrious Johnson

Filipino flyweight superstar Danny Kingad has his eyes zeroed in on a blockbuster rematch – only if he conquers his next assignment on the global stage of ONE Championship.

The No.2-ranked flyweight contender runs it back against a familar name, Yuya Wakamatsu, at the promotion's return to Japan, ONE 165: Superek vs. Takeru on January 28. He knows that a victory could push him into a second world title matchup in his career.

At ONE: Century Part I in October 2019, the Team Lakay representative came up short in his ONE Flyweight MMA World Grand Prix Championship final clash against Demetrious Johnson.

Now he wants to even the score and potentially steal Johnson's 26 pounds of gold should he leave the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, with his hand raised against the No.4-ranked contender.

Speaking on his chances at a world title contest, Danny Kingad told ABS-CBN News:

"For sure, if I beat Yuya right now, I think I deserve a shot at DJ. It still depends on ONE, but a win here, and I believe I deserve a shot against the champion or the No.1 contender. But the goal, of course, is still to get another shot at the GOAT."

Running it back against one of the finest athletes and a 15-time MMA world champion is no easy feat. However, Danny Kingad hopes to use his next battle as a stepping stone to the flyweight gold sometime in 2024.

“I really don’t want this fight to last” – Danny Kingad vows to finish Wakamatsu early

While his dreams of challenging ‘Mighty Mouse’ once more seems to be his top priority, Danny Kingad isn’t by any means overlooking his next task inside the ONE circle.

The Japanese athlete brings an equally experienced resume into this fight despite suffering a pair of losses to Adriano Moraes and Woo Sung Hoon in his last three outings.

Out of 24 fights, Wakamatsu has only been stopped twice, but ‘The King’ plans to add another digit to that record when they meet at ONE 165 in less than three weeks.

In the same interview, Danny Kingad added:

"My prediction? Second round," Kingad said. "I'll finish him in the second round. I really don't want this fight to last."

Check your local listings and be sure not to miss any of the action when ONE 165: Superek vs. Takeru gets underway inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on January 28.