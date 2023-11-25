“Get that belt!” - Fans show their love for Superbon Singha Mawynn ahead of massive showdown against Tawanchai in December

Fans are voicing their support for Superbon Singha Mawynn ahead of his highly-anticipated world title showdown.

In January, Superbon halted his momentum when Chingiz Allazov knocked him out to become the new ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion. Five months later, the Thai superstar bounced back by securing a highlight-reel head-kick knockout against Tayfun Ozcan.

The 33-year-old is now ready for the next step in his comeback tour. On December 22, Superbon will headline ONE Friday Fight 46 as he challenges Tawanchai PK Saenchai for his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title in a must-see super-fight.

As his preparations come to an end, Superbon shared a video on Instagram of him training with the caption:

“One more month @onechampionship 👊🏽”

Fans flooded the Instagram comment section with support for Superbon Singha Mawynn:

“Cant wait! Lets go, Superbon!!”

“Smash it! 🔥”

“Yes... let's go 🔥🔥”

“Number one 🔥🔥🔥”

“Get that belt! 👑”

“Working those hands! Let’s Gooooo! 🇹🇭🥊😈”

“So crisp 🔥”

Instagram comments

As for Tawanchai, he’s been unbeatable since losing his second fight under the ONE Championship banner. Following his latest kickboxing win against Jo Nattawut, the 24-year-old holds promotional records of 5-1 in Muay Thai and 2-0 in kickboxing.

ONE Friday Fights 46 can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with access to YouTube.

Why was Tawanchai vs. Superbon Singha Mawynn initially postponed?

Tawanchai and Superbon were scheduled to meet at ONE Fight Night 15 in October. Superbon suffered a severe leg injury, and the bout was postponed to December 8.

The highly-anticipated super-fight was again pushed back to December 22 at ONE Friday Fights 46 after Tawanchai was hospitalized due to a viral infection.

Although the postponements were disappointing, the time has almost come for one of the most intriguing fights of the year.

Can Superbon Singha Mawynn secure gold in a second sport? Or will Tawanchai continue dominating anyone put in his path? Only time will tell.