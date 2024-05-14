"Get this belt" - ONE newcomer Masaaki Noiri wants to claim kickboxing title before transitioning to Muay Thai

Former two-division K-1 world champion Masaaki Noiri of Japan has grand plans for his time in ONE Championship. The 30-year-old Nagoya native joined the world's largest martial arts organization for one reason, and that's to face off against the best ONE has to offer.

This includes not only the kickboxing ranks, where he plans to wreak havoc first and win a ONE world title, but also eventually Muay Thai, where he will be faced with a whole new set of killers.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Noiri said that the kickboxing belt is the priority and that he would consider moving to Muay Thai after he achieves his goal.

Noiri stated:

"Of course, I'm not sure if I'm gonna fight in Muay Thai, but kickboxing for sure. This is the reason why I signed with ONE Championship, to get this belt."

Noiri is set to make his ONE Championship debut against Thai icon 'Killer Kid' Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong at ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, June 7th, U.S. primetime, with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong warns Masaaki Noiri: "I'm second to none"

Thai icon 'Killer Kid' Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong is quick to remind Masaaki Noiri not to take him lightly in the latter's ONE debut.

Sitthichai told Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview:

"I understand that he's a big name in Japan, and he's the K-1 world champion. But I also believe that I'm second to none in terms of kickboxing. And I believe the fight will be fun because we both like to win, and he also hasn't fought in a long time as well. But I am very determined that this time, I will get the victory."