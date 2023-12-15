"Get off my d**k" - Devin Haney issues savage response to Conor Benn's callout

Devin Haney has turned down the idea of facing Conor Benn in the future.

Benn recently called for a bout against Haney on X (formerly Twitter), with the idea that the winner will go on to face Gervonta Davis. Davis and Benn have been locked in a rivalry for a number of years now, with both boxers often taking aim at the other's issues with law enforcement.

'The Destroyer' tweeted:

"Let's go champ @realdevinhaney. Winner gets the woman beating dwarf @Gervontaa"

Expand Tweet

Haney, who won the WBC super lightweight title after defeating Regis Prograis last week, responded to Conor Benn's callout. Haney accused the British boxer of purposely picking a date that wouldn't work and labeled him "thirsty" for a big fight.

Courtesy of talkSPORT boxing editor Michael Benson, Devin Haney said:

"Devin Haney on Conor Benn calling him out: “Conor Benn don't call no shots, Conor Benn's thirsty as f***. He needs me, he needs a big fight, he needs some relevancy. He needs to get off my d*ck, that's what he needs to do. He offered me a fight in February knowing I just fought, like he calls the shots, like he's somebody. Nobody gives a f*** about Conor Benn.” [@ThaBoxingVoice]"

When Sean O'Malley called for a boxing bout against Devin Haney

Sean O'Malley is open to the idea of stepping into a boxing ring and previously named Devin Haney as a potential opponent.

'Sugar' outlined his intentions for a future in boxing following his victory over Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292. Despite just winning the bantamweight title for the first time, O'Malley stated that he believes his career will eventually take him to the squared circle.

Although initially calling for a bout against Gervonta 'Tank' Davis, O'Malley was also open to the idea of facing Haney after the pair traded back-and-forth jabs on social media. O'Malley said:

"The thing about Haney is like, I’m not trying to throw shade or anything, but I've legit never watched him box one fight, ever… I talked to the UFC about potential boxing fights someday, and they were like: 'no one knows Haney, there’s 0% chance that ever happens.'"

Catch Sean O'Malley's comments here:

Expand Tweet