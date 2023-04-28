Get hyped for Zebaztian Kadestam’s knockout power heading into ONE Fight Night 10

Zebaztian Kadestam has earned his status as the most dangerous striker in the welterweight division and one of the best finishers on the entire ONE Championship roster.

Of his 14 professional wins, 12 have come by way of knockout.

The power of ‘The Bandit’ has made him a feared competitor in the division since his signing with ONE Championship way back in 2017.

At ONE Fight Night 10, the former world champion faces a man that is new to the division and poses a serious threat to take his crown.

Looking to become the new feared figure at welterweight, Roberto Soldic is one of the few competitors at this weight that can match Kadestam’s incredibly high knockout percentage.

With 17 of his 20 wins coming by knockout, Soldic made his name in Europe by becoming a two-weight world champion in the European promotion KSW, producing a devastating highlight reel simultaneously.

On May 5 at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, you can expect a head-on car crash between these two explosive strikers that carry dynamite in their hands.

Ahead of his highly anticipated clash with Soldic, ONE Championship posted a highlight reel of some of Zebaztian Kadestam’s best finishes just in case you forgot what the ONE veteran is capable of:

“Will Zebaztian Kadestam send Roberto Soldic crumbling down on May 5 at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video? 👀 @zebaztiankadestam”

Kadestam versus Soldic will serve as the people’s main event for ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5. North American viewers can catch all the action live and free on Prime Video and you cannot afford to miss this fight in particular.

